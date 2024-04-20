SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County hosted a park cleanup to celebrate Earth Day at Larry & Penny Thompson Park where volunteers can get an opportunity to participate in eco-friendly activities, tree giveaways, and opportunities for community service.

The event, organized by Miami-Dade Parks and local nonprofit Keep Florida Clean, began on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, located at 12451 SW 184th St., Miami, Florida 33177.

Attendees engaged in environmental restoration activities, including planting native species, removing invasive plants, and litter pick-up along the park’s trails and shoreline. Organizers aimed to enhance the park’s Pine Rockland habitat and support ongoing conservation efforts.

“Through our Earth Day Celebration, we’re not just cleaning up the park; we’re cultivating a community dedicated to preserving our planet. It’s more than just a cleanup—it’s a movement towards sustainability, education, and unity as a community,” said Nicole Arguello, Founder of Keep Florida Clean.

Registered volunteers received a free Earth Day t-shirt upon check-in and can earn community service hours. Registration is required and can be completed online. Families are encouraged to participate, with provisions made for volunteers under 18 to be linked to a parent or guardian account.

The Earth Day event will also feature an EcoVillage with educational booths, a family-friendly activity zone, and tree giveaways as part of the Million Trees Miami initiative.

Volunteers are reminded to wear comfortable clothes suitable for outdoor work, including closed-toed shoes, and to bring a refillable water bottle.

All necessary tools for the volunteer activities will be provided by Miami-Dade Parks.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.