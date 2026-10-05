WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital after a car burst into flames in West Miami-Dade, officials saids.

Miami-Dade Fire Recue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Tamiami Trail, near the Miccosukee Village, at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to the nearest trauma facility with burns on 90% of their body.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

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