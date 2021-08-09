(WSVN) - A South Florida bus driver went above and beyond to help a passenger.

She came to the assistance of a blind man struggling to cross the street. Now she’s talking about the act of kindness.

“I’ve been driving for Miami-Dade Transit for one year, five months,” said T’Yanna Sims.

And during that time, T’Yanna has gotten the chance to meet and help all sorts of people get to where they need. It’s part of the job she enjoys most.

“I get to help people, I motivate people, I talk to people,” T’Yanna said.

But sometimes that means going the extra mile, like when she was dropping off one passenger, recently, who was blind.

“I was watching the passenger, the blind passenger, as he was getting off the bus, and I noticed he was a little wobbly,” T’Yanna said.

It’s a good thing she spoke up.

“I asked the passenger would he like me to help him cross the street, and he said yes,” she said. “He wanted to ask me, but he was a little scared to ask me.”

That’s when she stopped the bus and helped that passenger not only get off the bus but make sure he crossed the street.

“I let him grab my hand, and I proceeded walking him across Fifth Street,” T’Yanna said. “I got him to touch a wall, and I let him know that he made it to Washington and Fifth Street, and I also wanted to make sure that he got across the street safe.”

She said it’s part of the excellent service she strives to give to everyone who rides on Miami-Dade Transit.

“Yes, I love it,” T’Yanna said. “I was happy. I was full of joy. I just felt good. I felt like a hero, and I felt like I promoted good energy.”

T’Yanna also said she hopes all that good energy she’s put out there inspires her fellow drivers to do the same when someone needs them.

