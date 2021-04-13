Miami-Dade, Broward students to return to 100% in-person learning this fall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Miami-Dade and Broward County will be heading back to school for 100% in-person learning this fall.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie made the announcement Tuesday that students in his district will return to campus for full on-campus learning for the 2021-22 school year.

Runcie said that since the coronavirus vaccines are now widely available to teachers and staff, along with some encouraging signs that it will be approved for children as young as 12, he thinks it’s safe to return to a more traditional classroom setting.

During the announcement, Runcie also pointed out the problems posed by remote learning over the past year that are all too familiar to many parents. He said those academic, social and emotional challenges were huge factors in making the switch back to in-person learning.

Runcie said, “There will be no blended hybrid remote learning. For students and families who desire a virtual option, our Broward Virtual School has been available for that purpose for the past 20 years.”

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the same announcement for students and families living in the school district, pointing out that virtual learning doesn’t replace traditional in-person learning.

“Many of our students have learned well online, but there is no substitute for the live presence of a dedicated, caring professional teacher,” he said, “so it is our plan as a school system to welcome back 100% of all our students across all grade levels, pre-K through 12, for the 2021-22 school year.”

It remains unknown how much normalcy will be regained with 100% in-person learning.

