(WSVN) - Most South Florida school districts will remain open as they continue to monitor developments of Hurricane Helene.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools released a joint statement on Wednesday to announce that schools will remain open on Thursday.

Outdoor activities will take place indoors, while outdoor athletic events will be cancelled.

After-school care programs will be open.

Evening classes will operate as normal.

Palm Beach County School District officials announced all district-operated schools and offices will remain closed on Thursday. In addition, officials said, all extracurricular activities, after-school programs, sports, school meetings and other on-campus events are also cancelled.

Monroe County School District also announced they will close schools and school district offices on Thursday.

