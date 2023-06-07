School’s almost out for summer and that means students are ready to bid farewell to another academic year as the last day of school approaches, but as of Wednesday, Miami-Dade County and Broward County public schools adjusted their dismissal times.

High school students will be released from their educational responsibilities at 12:30 p.m. Elementary students, on the other hand, can embrace the summer break starting at 1:50 p.m. Lastly, middle schoolers will be dismissed at 2:40 p.m. Parents or guardians should note these new times to pick up their children promptly.

In neighboring Broward County, students will have to wait one more day before officially kicking off their summer vacation. Broward County Schools have scheduled their last day for Thursday.

Originally planned as a half-day, the school district recently made the decision to extend the day to a full day in order to compensate for lost instructional time caused by the historic flooding.

The school administration encourages students, parents, and teachers to remain resilient and focused during these challenging times. With the extended school day, Broward County Schools aim to provide the comprehensive education their students deserve.

As the final bell rings and classrooms empty, it’s time for these young scholars to take a well-deserved break and recharge their batteries for the adventures that lie ahead in the sunny days of summer.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.