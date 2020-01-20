Miami-Dade, Broward mark 43rd anniversary of snowfall

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sunday marked the 43rd anniversary of the first recorded snowfall in Miami.

On Jan. 19, 1977, residents across South Florida woke up to temperatures in the low 30s and flakes of snow falling from the sky.

Jan 19: While other parts of the country are dealing with cold and snow today, we know the feeling we had snow fall once before on this date in 1977 #snow #Flwx pic.twitter.com/arhg74f4At — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 19, 2020

Although the temperature on the ground was still above freezing, it was cold enough at just 1,500 feet above sea level, allowing for the precipitation to fall as snow.

The National Weather Service said flurries fell across Miami-Dade and Broward, but by 10 a.m., the snowfall had stopped.

Newspaper headlines the following day read, “Snow in Miami!” and “The Day It Snowed in Miami.”

The high for that historic day reached only 47 degrees, making it the second-coldest afternoon high on record.

Freezing temperatures caused more than $100 million in damages to the agricultural community in Miami-Dade.

