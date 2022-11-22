(WSVN) - The Broward County school board is expected to swear in four newly elected and two re-elected members.

Tuesday marks one week after the outgoing board voted to fire superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

Following the swearing-in, the members will conduct their first meeting to elect a chair and vice chair for next year.

The Miami-Dade school board is expected to do the same.

They are expected to swear in two new and two re-elected members.

Roberto Alonso will replace chairwoman Perla Tabares Hantman and represent District 4.

In District 8, Monica Colucci unseated 24-year veteran member Marta Perez.

Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall of District 2 and Mari Tere Rojas of District 6 kept their seats.

Governor DeSantis will appoint a new board member to replace Christi Fraga, who is running for Mayor of Doral.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.