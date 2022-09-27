(WSVN) - School district officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced that classes will be closed as Florida residents continue to monitor Hurricane Ian.

Broward County and Miami-Dade public schools will close on Wednesday. All after-school activities and athletics have also been canceled.

All @MDCPS schools, as well as Region and District offices, will be CLOSED Wednesday, 9/28, and Thursday, 9/29, in an abundance of caution. A decision about the status of schools for Friday, 9/30, has not been made at this point. Updates will be provided. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/zDX0Xibkyu — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) September 27, 2022

Schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28. All before and after-school activities are canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will not be available.



We will provide an update for Thursday and Friday as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/RVSQuerrId — Broward Schools (@browardschools) September 27, 2022

MDCPS also announced that the district will be closed on Thursday. An update is expected on whether or not Broward County will remain closed or reopen on Thursday.

A decision about the status of MDCPS schools for Friday has not been made.

The Monroe County School District schools and officers closed on Tuesday. However, a decision has yet to be made regarding classes for Wednesday.

