DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With temperatures expected to drop to freezing levels, officials with Miami-Dade Animal Services and Broward County Animal Care are offering pet owners critical tips to keep their furry friends warm.

While residents across South Florida prepare for a cold weekend, it’s essential for pet owners to remember they also need a helping hand to stay warm in the coming days.

Veterinarians from Miami-Dade and Broward have some simple suggestions that will go a long way in helping your pets.

“Snuggle up with your dog at your house and stay in bed,” said Dr. Daniel Shapiro, who works for Broward County Animal Care

While that tip is excellent on any day, Shapiro also offered other suggestions to keep your pets safe from the biting winds.

“Bring your animals inside, taking them out on shorter walks, put a little sweater on your dog. That’ll keep them nice and comfortable, just make sure you don’t put it on too tight so you don’t restrict breathing,” said Shapiro.

Officials also say to use good judgment. If you’re feeling cold outside, your pets will feel cold too.

Another concern for all residents is roaming cats and any other animals that may seek shelter underneath car hoods, where they sometimes huddle for warmth.

“When your car’s running, it generates heat and animals are attracted to that, so before you turn your car on, give a knock on the hood or a honk so if there is a cat or a raccoon that’s hiding up under the car hood, then you can alert them, they can scatter away before you turn the car on,” said Shapiro.

As residents prepare for the dip in temperatures, staff at Miami-Dade Animal Services and Broward County Animal Care are working to ensure their shelters are ready, with extra blankets and towels to keep all the animals in their care warm.

“The animal’s comfort is our top priority. We’re making sure that we’re taking them out just on short walks, getting them active a little bit in the shelter before taking them out so they’re generating some heat, and we’re putting some sweaters on them when need be,” said Shapiro.

Shelters are also seeking the public’s help ahead of the bitter winter blast.

At Best Pawddies in Medley, staff are looking for short-term fosters to help keep some of their animals safe from the harsh weather over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Animal Services and Broward County Animal Care are also asking for volunteer fosters.

