(WSVN) - South Florida school districts have announced closures as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County schools will be closed on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/MDCPS/status/1843369974766940237

https://twitter.com/browardschools/status/1843376701709136033

https://twitter.com/pbcsd/status/1843351776432419099

School operations for Miami-Dade will be suspended starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Broward will cancel all after-school activities, including evening classes, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Palm Beach and Broward County announced they will extend their closures through Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, there is no word on whether that will be extended for Miami-Dade schools.

All Archdiocese of Miami Catholic schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties will also be closed Wednesday.

All schools are expected to be open Tuesday.

Milton is expected to make landfall across the western part of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.