(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday.

Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution with Hurricane Ian approaching Florida.

