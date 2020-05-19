Miami-Dade begins fractured reopening; Fort Lauderdale considers partial Las Olas closing for restaurants

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida businesses embark on the road to recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’re counting on support from the community and public officials to bounce back.

The cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are among the municipalities set to start allowing businesses to reopen on Wednesday.

Retailers, barber shops, and nail and hair salons are scheduled to reopen with restrictions.

7News cameras captured crews cleaning signposts and benches in downtown Miami, Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the expected influx of people.

This first phase of reopening in these cities will include most businesses, but restaurant dining rooms are not scheduled to reopen until May 27.

Some businesses in Miami Gardens are also scheduled to reopen Wednesday, but full service restaurants, barber shops and salons will remain closed for the time being.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that as all of these businesses begin to reopen, there will be an effort to enforce social distancing rules.

“It’s going to be in three parts. One, obviously, is our police department, the other one is our code compliance department, and the third is the businesses themselves,” he said. “What we did when we implemented the mask rule at groceries and in pharmacies and in banks and in construction sites was, we put it on the owners. If we see widespread abuse and neglect, then we can shut a business down if we have to.”

In Fort Lauderdale, city commissioners are set to discuss the closure of part of Las Olas Boulevard on weekends, so restaurants can use the space for outdoor restaurant seating.

7News cameras captured some restaurant servers taking orders from customers wearing face masks at outdoor dining areas along Las Olas, Tuesday afternoon.

Local businesses have been working with the office of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis to come up with creative ways to drive revenue, and they came up with the idea of closing the iconic street to vehicular traffic.

Area residents and staffers who spoke with 7News agreed with the suggestion.

“I don’t think there’s any harm in giving it a shot and trying to help out the businesses that exist on Las Olas,” said David Maya, president of the Las Olas Isles Homeowners Association.

“I think it’s great because it gives us more room to invite our customers in,” said Taylor Fuentes, who works at Ann’s Florist, Coffee & Wine Bar on Las Olas.

Ann’s Florist has its own patio area with enough space to allow customers to practice social distancing, but many other businesses on Las Olas do not have that space, so employees said the move to close the roadway would make a considerable difference in helping them out.

City commissioners are expected to discuss the measure during their meeting, Tuesday night.

To read Miami-Dade County’s “new normal” guidelines, click here.

For more information on reopenings in Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

