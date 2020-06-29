Miami-Dade bans lap dances, on-site alcohol consumption after midnight

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new amendment to a Miami-Dade County emergency order bans lap dances at adult clubs, as well as the sale of alcohol to be consumed on-site after midnight.

The changes, set to go into effect at midnight on Tuesday, are part of an ongoing effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

According to the amendment, dancers will be required to stay at least 10 feet away from customers at all times.

The amendment also prohibits any establishment in the county to sell alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption between midnight and 6 a.m.

The announcement comes hours after City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said local businesses caught violating new normal guidelines could be shut down for at least 10 days. A third offense could involve jail time for a business owner, the mayor said.

