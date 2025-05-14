MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a traffic crash at the airport on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the warehouse area along Northwest 22nd Avenue, where a tractor trailer was overturned.

Authorities said an employee for Miami-Dade Aviation was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. The truck driver was unharmed. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

The employee was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of Tuesday night, his condition is unknown.

