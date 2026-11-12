SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect will remain behind bars after a judge denied them bond in court on Thursday.

Jamarea Harris along with two others are charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Harris appeared in court on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the trio drove up to the house earlier this month near Southwest 174th Terrace and 105th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

One of them got out of the car and fired 13 times into the front bedroom window while people were inside.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The trio then got into their car and drove off. A deputy caught up to them a short time later and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver kept driving but ultimately crashed the car, leading to their arrest.

James Williams was also denied bond in an earlier court hearing. It’s unclear if Tanyiah Jones will get bond when she appears in court.

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