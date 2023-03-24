MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Arena could be landing a new naming rights deal.

The mayor’s office confirmed that the county is currently in negotiations with software company Kaseya, a business that creates and markets software.

The move comes after the collapse of the arena’s prior sponsor FTX.

If the agreement goes through, this will be the arena’s third sponsor.

