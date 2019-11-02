Miami-Dade Animal Services waiving adoption fees in holiday pet adoption drive

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services is kicking off the holiday season with a special treat for residents who are considering giving a shelter per a “fur-ever” home.

The department announced Friday that anyone adopting a pet at their Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral will have all adoption fees waived.

Officials said they will also receive a Publix gift card to help with holiday meal shopping, while supplies last.

“Shelter intakes are high during the holiday season, and we need the community to help us make room for the new arrivals by opening their hearts and homes to a new four-legged member of the family,” said MDAF Director Alex Muñoz.

The Doral center is located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. Officials said there are more than 800 pets at the facility waiting for a loving family.

For more information about MDAF and its services and programs, click here or call 311.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.