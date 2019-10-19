Miami-Dade Animal Services waives adoption fees as 24-hour Match-A-Thon nears end

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida pet lovers still have the chance to give abandoned animals a “fur-ever” home, but time is running out.

Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed they have waived all adoption fees, including license and registration fees at their seventh annual Mega Match-A-Thon 24 Hour Adoption Festival being held at Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40th St., Friday and Saturday.

7News cameras captured people lined up at the park to find their new best friend earlier on Saturday.

The event, which ran for 24 consecutive hours straight, ends at midnight.

So far, over 200 pets have found new families, including more than 50 cats and kittens, but hundreds more still need homes.

