DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging the public to adopt or foster pets as the county shelter deals with an outbreak of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, or Strep Zoo, amid critical overcrowding.

Officials said the risk of transmission has increased significantly due to the shelter’s crowded conditions, and any dog brought in is at high risk of exposure.

To help limit the spread, Animal Services is asking residents not to surrender pets or bring in stray animals unless they are sick, injured, or pose a threat to public safety.

Strep Zoo is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can cause hemorrhagic pneumonia in dogs. In rare cases, it may also affect immunocompromised individuals and other animals.

Each adoption or foster placement helps reduce stress, create space and slow the spread of disease, according to the department. Supplies and support are available for foster families.

For more information on how to adopt or foster, click here.

