February is the month of love and Miami-Dade Animal Services is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year.

Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center will host the ‘Find the Love of Your Life’ pet adoptions celebration on Saturday, February 4. From noon to 10 p.m., they will host a family friendly festival with extended hours, music, games, food trucks, giveaways and pet adoptions.

Adoptions fees will be waived for pets four months and older from February 4 to February 14. Adopters are responsible for the $30 dog licensing fee. Fees will be $85 for puppies and $35 for kittens. All pet adoptions include the first set of age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, deworming and spay/neuter surgery.

The event will be held at 3599 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122.

For more information about Animal Services’ programs, click here.

