DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Animal Services has suspended some services due to a bacterial outbreak, officials said.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed the outbreak of streptococcus equi zooepidemicus and urged dog owners to protect their dogs from the highly contagious and potentially life-threatening bacteria.

The bacteria can cause hemorrhagic pneumonia in dogs and occasionally cause disease in people and other animals. It can affects humans who are immunocompromised but the occurrence is low.

Among the public services that are temporarily suspended are the wellness clinic and service requests for stray dogs.

However, adoption and trap-neuter-vaccinate-return services remain open.

There is no vaccine for Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus. Officials advise pet owners to watch for symptoms like fever, lethargy, coughing and mucus or bloody nasal discharge.

For more information, visit animals.miamidade.gov or call 311.

