MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s animal shelter is facing an emergency.

Officials with the Department of Animal Services said they are currently housing more than 800 animals — more than double the capacity.

Effective Friday, the county has stopped accepting any pet surrenders or healthy strays until further notice. All other services will operate as normal.

MDAS officials continue encouraging adoption and fostering to help ease overcrowding.

