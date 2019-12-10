Miami-Dade Animal Services sending dogs to New York adoption center

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services is sending four-legged gifts up north to brighten some families’ holiday season.

7News cameras captured Santa Claus outside of the agency’s Doral facility on Tuesday as he got ready to bring this special delivery to its final destination — with some assistance from a furry helper.

Officials said the pups are being transported to an adoption center in upstate New York.

“Some of our dogs that have a better chance of getting adopted up north are going to bring some love and joy to families for the holiday season,” said MDAS spokesperson Flora Beal.

The canines will be transported to One Love Pet Adoptions, which will help them find forever homes.

“Miami-Dade Animal Services works regularly with a lot of our partners that are rescues and nonprofits, adoption centers that will help us find forever families for our pets,” said Beal.

The shelter in Doral, however, still has plenty of pups available, and they are running specials through the end of the December.

“So we will be waiving our adoption fees, and adopters will only be responsible for the tag fees for the dogs,” said Beal.

While some dogs go and others stay, officials said the goal for all of them is the same.

“This is a very special time of the year, and we want to make sure that as many of our pets find that home for the holidays,” said Beal.

The trip to New York is expected take about a day. The dogs set to arrive Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.