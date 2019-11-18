Miami-Dade Animal Services offers $15 per stray cat turned in

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - For the first time, Miami-Dade Animal Services is providing compensation to residents who bring in a stray cat.

According to a press release, each qualifying cat will grant the trapper $15 as part of its Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program.

The program’s goal is to vaccinate and sterilize outdoor cats before they’re returned back to the street.

Each cat receives an ear tip to indicate that they’ve been sterilized.

There are certain guidelines that trappers must adhere to.

“All cats must be treated humanely, with dignity and respect,” the shelter wrote. “Cats must weigh at least three pounds to qualify.”

For the complete list of guidelines, click here.

