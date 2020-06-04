Miami-Dade Animal Services hosts pet food distribution amid pandemic

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pet owners in South Florida who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, received a helping hand from Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Volunteers handed out free food for cats and dogs to pet owners who drove up to the Lake Stevens Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Organizers said the food was donated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“With the economic difficulties, people are looking for all types of resources, and feeding your pets is one of those,” said Alex Muñoz, director of Miami-Dade Animal Services, “so if this one way of helping folks get through this difficult time, we’re able to do that.”

“Things have been tough lately, so, you know, I’ve got to get some food for my boy,” said recipient Calvin Rodriguez, as his bulldog sat in the passenger seat.

This was the department’s fourth drive-thru pet food distribution since the pandemic began.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

