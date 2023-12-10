DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event in Doral aimed to give some furry friends a home for the holidays.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services on Saturday hosted an adoption event that officials hope will alleviate the shelter overpopulation crisis.

Some good boys and girls of all ages met their new families and even got their picture taken with Santa.

New pet owner Joel Pompa told 7News why he thinks more people should consider adoption.

“There’s a lot of great little guys here — medium size, large size, you name it. It runs the gamut, and you’ll enjoy having helped somebody, one of the dogs to come home for Christmas and the holidays and to have some treats,” he said.

Shelter officials said there are more than 800 dogs and 100 cats that need homes.

