HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida pet owners were able to stock up on food for their animals, thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The agency hosted its fifth drive-thru pet food bank, Tuesday morning.

The event was held at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah where volunteers loaded large portions of food for cats and dogs into their owners’ cars.

