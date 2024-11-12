DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Animal Services has extended its weekend hours to increase adoptions and help find homes for over 600 animals currently in its care.

The shelter will now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, allowing more time for potential adopters to visit and meet pets ready for adoption.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

For those who cannot adopt, the shelter encourages community involvement through fostering, volunteering, or donating.

For more information, click here or contact Animal Services at 311.

