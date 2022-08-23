(WSVN) - Polls are opened in South Florida for voters to make their primary picks.

It’s certainly a big day in Florida politics, as many voters across South Florida both in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, woke up early to have their voices heard, Tuesday.

Voters turned out for the state’s primary election to ensure their voices are heard while keeping the issues that matter to them a priority.

“The school system, the violence in school,” said Regina Clarke, a Miami-Dade voter.

“We have people in office who are more concerned with lining their pockets than they are doing the job they were elected to do,” said Nate Clarke, a Miami-Dade voter.

Several issues are on the ballot for these voters, such as abortion.

“This whole taking a women’s right away for her, you know, opinion to either have a child or not to have a child,” said Nina Johnson, a Miami-Dade voter.

Aside from the issues, as these voters seek change, they are also several highly coveted races on the ballot, which includes the congressional seat in District 20 that sees a rematch between incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Mayor Dale Holness.

That race was decided by just a handful of voters back in 2020.

“Ending misogyny for everyone,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

“A woman’s rights to chose is human rights,” Holness said.

Four other incumbents are looking to hold onto their seats, which includes Republican Mario Diaz Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, and Democrat Federica Wilson.

In District 35, two democrats, Lauren Book and Dr. Barbera Sharief, will go head-to-head for a state senate seat.

With an evenly split senate, Democrats face the task of choosing the best candidate who will face off against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November’s general election.

“I’m just proud to be a part of the election of people for the state of Florida,” said Marie Petway, a Broward County voter.

“I just came to vote for who I wanted to vote. That’s it,” said Giovanni Tapari, a Broward County voter.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will keep welcoming voters to cast their ballots until 7 p.m.

According to voters who spoke to 7News, the process so far has been seamless with little to no lines at most locations.

“Turnout is a bit lighter than what I would like. That is traditional for a primary election,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections. “Of course we have very high turnout for presidential elections, sometimes not as high in primaries.”

While South Florida now awaits for the results of this primary, there is confidence in knowing that voters did their part.

“You have to have your voice heard, right?” said Lauri Ballard, a Broward County voter.

“You know, once we vote, that’s who’s going to be in the chair,” Regina said.

As many as these voters exercise their right to take part in this democratic process, it’s the state and local positions that really matter the most and affect everyday lives.

At a polling place at North Dade Regional Library, some people showed up to the wrong polling location. Staff on-hand directed voters to the correct location.

For information on polling locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.