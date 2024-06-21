MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Parks Department is teaching kids water safety by participating in the world’s largest swimming lesson.

The annual event was hosted by the Guinness Book of World Records, Thursday morning.

In recent months, South Florida has seen a number of near drownings and, tragically, a few who lost their lives. It’s one of the leading causes of death for young children in the U.S.

Now that summer is officially here, it’s an opportunity for children to learn the basics.

“In the state of Florida, we lead the country in drowning. Here in Miami-Dade it’s the leading cause of death for 1-9 [years old],” said Jim O’Connor with Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. “One of the key ways we prevent drowning is teaching children how to swim.”

The event brought together aquatics facilities from around the world to raise awareness.

“Last year, 18 countries participated, and Miami-Dade’s Parks is very happy to participate in this event,” said O’Connor.

Throughout the day, children who take swim classes at county pools participated in the worldwide swimming lesson.

The event was held at several locations, including Oak Grove Park in Northeast Miami-Dade. Lessons included basic swim strokes, safety in and around water, and the importance of adult supervision.

The overall message: swimming lessons save lives.

“I think it’s great, ’cause it teaches the kids to be knowledgeable in the water and, you know, it can prevent drowning at some point, but these guys here have a great program at teaching the kids the basics,” said parent Rodrigo Piedrahita.

Piedrahita told 7News he brought his two sons and grandson to the event to learn how to swim.

“My grandson Jaylen here [is] learning how to swim. It’s a very good program, it’s not that expensive, and he’s enjoying himself,” he said. “Every day he talked about coming here to learn how to swim, and you need to know how to swim here in Miami.”

O’Connor said that throughout the day they tallied the number of children participating, and they will submit that number to Guinness World Records to be an official part of the record-breaking swim lesson.

