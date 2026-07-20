MIAMI (WSVN) - As artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life, Goodwill South Florida is giving students an opportunity to experience the classroom of the future.

Students in Miami-Dade’s summer youth internship program are getting hands-on experience with artificial intelligence, learning how to use it, question it, and prepare for their future careers.

“AI is everywhere, like literally everywhere. This does help a lot with my future careers and to grow more in the work field,” said Daniella Pierre from North Gardens High School.

The training is a partnership with Miami-Dade College, giving interns hands-on experience with AI together with their summer internships.

“As you know, AI is everywhere. And every company, every institution, organization is leveraging those skill sets. So we want our students to be ready for those opportunities and to maximize their skill sets,” said Angelica Gomez, vice president of technology at Goodwill South Florida.

These summer interns aren’t the only ones embracing the new technology, Goodwill also demonstrated a commercial cleaning drone designed to wash windows and building exteriors from the air.

The organization said this cutting-edge technology will expand its cleaning services and create more job opportunities.

“We have existing contracts with various customers, and within those cleaning contracts, we have to provide cleaning services for windows and facade cleaning. This technology is going to allow us to bring the services in-house instead of subcontracting them out to other contractors, and to provide work opportunities for our staff,” said Jocelyne Moussavou, vice president of service contracts at Goodwill South Florida.

Goodwill says that investing in today’s technology will help prepare the next generation for tomorrow’s workforce.

The new AI training pilot program gives nearly 4,000 Miami-Dade County students paid work experience at more than 1,000 employers across the county.

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