MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police, Fire Rescue, and U.S. Customs conducted a planned demonstration at PortMiami on Wednesday, showcasing their response to an active threat in Biscayne Bay.

The event was part of the 2024 National Homeland Security Conference held on Miami Beach. The exercise featured a simulated active threat response, complete with explosions, gunfire, and a helicopter chase to test the communication, coordination, and tactical skills of multiple agencies. Special Response Teams demonstrated their land, water, and air capabilities.

During the demonstration, a Miami-Dade County Police helicopter flew over spectators, which simulated a coordinated response to an active threat in Biscayne Bay. A City of Miami Fire Rescue vessel transported sex trafficking victims recovered by a rescue team and a helicopter from the agency performed a rescue operation from a boat.

This comprehensive exercise at PortMiami demonstrated the readiness and effectiveness of Miami-Dade’s emergency services in handling complex, multi-agency incidents.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.