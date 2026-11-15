NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighter crews extinguished a fire at an abandoned home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The fire took place on Northwest 29th Avenue and 106th Street, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter crews working inside and around the house with axes and hoses to extinguish the fire.

The home was seen completely engulfed by the blaze.

According to MDSO officials, MDFR crews extinguished the fire after they arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the circumstances of the fire remain under investigation.

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