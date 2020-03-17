Miami courthouse worker tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A worker at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person was working inside courtroom 6-2, belonging to Judge William Altfield, a press release stated.

Officials said those who were present in the same courtroom on the dates of March 10-11 should follow the self-isolation procedures put out by the Centers for Disease Control.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, there have been 32 positive COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade.

