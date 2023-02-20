(WSVN) - An annual motor show celebrated a major milestone the best way they know how.

Miami Concours is one of the country’s most anticipated motoring events and it celebrated 60 years in the design district over the holiday weekend.

From Ferrari to Lamborghini, dozens of iconic luxury cars sat pretty for on-lookers to check out.

“The design district is all about bringing people together and celebrating creativity and having just the most wonderfully designed cars from all over the world is right on brand for us,” said Craig Robins with Dacra.

In 2022, over 10,000 people visited to check out all the luxury vehicles on display.

