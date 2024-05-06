MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Holocaust survivor Karmela Waldman and her author son, Joel Waldman, are to host a discussion, coinciding with the community’s observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. in Temple Menorah, located at 7435 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, and is expected to attract over 100 attendees. It will feature a conversation between the Waldmans, who used their family’s experiences during the Holocaust to draw parallels to the surge of antisemitic sentiments seen today on college campuses and within various public spaces.

Karmela, offering a first-hand account of the Holocaust, is set to provide attendees with a unique “bird’s eye perspective” on the historical and ongoing struggles against antisemitism. The discussion will also mark the launch of a new book by the Waldmans, which delves into the lessons of the Holocaust and their relevance to today’s sociopolitical climate.

“This year, of course, it takes on an added and even more disturbing meaning as we confront antisemitism, the war in Israel and just enormous concern that the Jewish community is experiencing these days,” remarked Jacob Solomon, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, at Sunday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

The gathering will not only honor local Holocaust survivors but also provide a platform for education and remembrance of the 6 million Jewish men, women, and children who perished at the hands of the Nazis.

