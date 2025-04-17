MIAMI (WSVN) - At a commission meeting Thursday, Miami city commissioners voted to hold a special election on June 3 to fill a vacant seat on the council following Manolo Reyes passing.

The open seat is for Miami’s District 4. The district includes Flagami and Coral Way.

This after commissioner Manolo Reyes died last week due to a decline in health. He was 80 years old.

