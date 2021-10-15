COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami commissioners have voted unanimously to fire embattled Police Chief Art Acevedo after six months on the job.

Thursday night’s vote followed hours of testimony, as commissioners debated the police chief’s fate.

Hours earlier, 7News cameras captured Acevedo as he walked toward the Miami City Commission building in Coconut Grove, Thursday afternoon.

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say, the police chief replied, “I’m OK right now.”

7News asked the police chief how he feels about the opportunity to defend himself. His attorney, John Byrne, replied, “We’re not answering questions.”

Commissioners weighed in on City Manager Art Noriega’s eight reasons as to why he suspended Acevedo and why, he believes, the chief of police should be fired.

Noriega made the announcement of Acevedo’s suspension “with the intent to terminate his employment” on Monday evening.

“He was hired with a high level of expectation, and unfortunately, not every hire works,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Acevedo’s attorney, John Byrne, defended his client and the memo he wrote, saying his rights have already been violated, and he was suspended for speaking the truth.

“Virtually every single allegation made against him, every single alleged basis for his suspension and termination, pre-existed, pre-dated, him sending that memo,” he said. “What does that tell us? That tells us that Chief Acevedo wasn’t suspended for those claimed reasons. He was suspended because he had the courage to do what many of us in the community don’t have the courage to do, which is to speak truth to power.”

Commissioners broke at around 6 p.m. and later resumed the meeting.

Termination proceedings were initially expected to take days, but shortly before 8 p.m., commissioners voted to fire Acevedo.

