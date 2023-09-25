COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami City commissioners voted unanimously to leave the District 1 seat open after Alex Diaz de la Portilla was arrested on corruption charges earlier this month.

Commissioners discussed the matter during a meeting held Saturday.

“lt is the citizens’ right to elect their representative,” said City Commission Chairwoman Christine King.

“At most, they’re going to serve for five days. It doesn’t make sense at all,” said City Commission Vice Chair Joe Carollo.

Before the vote, there was public comment.

“Not to appointment someone. Simple fact is, I do not trust you,” said a woman.

“I come here to ask you appoint a replacement, because it’s important that we ensure the continued functioning of this body in government,” said a man.

A day after Diaz de la Portilla was arrested on money laundering and bribery charges, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him from his commission duties.

Diaz de la Portilla said the charges are politically motivated.

“This is a work of fiction, and I’ll repeat it again: this is a work of fiction by a Democrat state attorney targeting a Republican city commissioner. Period,” he said.

Now residents wait to see who will be the next District 1 commissioner. The seat was already up for a vote in this November’s election along with seats 2 and 4.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.