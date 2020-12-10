Miami commissioners to vote on enforcing curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners are set to vote on a resolution that would begin enforcing the countywide curfew that is currently in place as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner Joe Carollo introduced on Thursday the resolution that would lead to more aggressive enforcement of the curfew, which extends from midnight until 6 a.m.

“The curfew is currently in place. However, the city was not enforcing it,” said Carollo.

The commissioner pointed to a recent rise in local coronavirus infections.

“For the last week or so, our numbers have shot up” he said.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 11,335 new cases throughout the state.

Of those cases, 2,252 were reported in Miami-Dade County, with a positivity rate of 8.55%.

A total of 129 new deaths were also reported in the Sunshine State on Thursday.​

Carollo said the nightlife in Miami is one of the reasons numbers continue to climb.

“We cannot allow a handful of businesses at night, where you have hundreds of people being packed into discotheques, bars without masks, with no regard for their safeguard, and further, no regard for the health and safety of the rest of us,” he said.

If the resolution is passed, Carollo said, it would mean there will be consequences for not following the rules.

“If they’re not following, they will be closed immediately on the spot and fined,” he said, “and if need be, the city will make arrests.”​

By tightening restrictions again, Carollo believes, it will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent even more economic impact.

“The last thing that Miami or Miami-Dade County’s government want to do is go back to mid-March where we were mid-March closing everybody down,” he said,

If the resolution pases, the city would not be able to begin collecting those fines until the expiration of an executive order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that prohibits local municipalities from doing so.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.