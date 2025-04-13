COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Miami City Commission meeting has been set to fill the seat left vacant by the late Manolo Reyes.

City officials said Saturday that a special meeting will be held Thursday morning at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove to fill the seat in District 4.

Reyes died after he was hospitalized earlier this week, his family said Friday. He was 80 years old.

Loved ones said it was due to a decline in health.

If someone is appointed Thursday, that person will will fill the seat until the end of the current election cycle, Nov. 4. The commission could also choose to hold a special election.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.