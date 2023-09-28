MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Commission is resuming their duties after a tumultuous week following the arrest of Alejandro “Alex” Díaz de la Portilla on corruption charges.

The commission voted unanimously to keep Díaz de la Portilla’s District 1 seat vacant until the upcoming elections, igniting a debate on citizens’ rights to choose their representative.

“It is the citizens’ right to elect their representative,” said Chairwoman Christine King defending the decision.

Meanwhile, Vice Chair Joe Carollo questioned the need for a temporary appointment.

“At most, they’re going to serve for five days, doesn’t make sense at all,” he stated.

The commission allowed public comments before Saturday’s emergency vote, with some residents expressing their distrust and others emphasizing the importance of a functioning government.

Díaz de la Portilla faces money laundering and bribery charges, which led Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to suspend him. The former commissioner labeled the charges as politically motivated.

“This is a work of fiction by a Democrat state attorney targeting a Republican city commissioner. Period,” said Díaz de la Portilla moments after he bonded out.

Díaz de la Portilla’s District 1 seat was already scheduled for election this November, along with seats 2 and 4.

As Miami City Commissioners navigate these challenges, they return to their responsibilities on Thursday with a city in the spotlight and citizens eager to see transparency and accountability restored.

