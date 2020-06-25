Miami commissioners approve ordinance fining people not wearing masks

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have passed an ordinance approving fines for those not wearing masks in public.

City leaders approved passage of the ordinance Thursday evening in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The first time someone is caught without a mask outside of their property, police will give them get a warning.

The second time will cost them $50, and the third time will incur a $150 fine.

Officials said residents can be fined up to $500.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

