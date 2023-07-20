MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami official delivered some much-needed supplies for students ahead of their return to the classroom.

Students may still be on their summer break, but District 4 Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Wednesday helped hand out more than 500 backpacks filled with classroom essentials to children at the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

“We showed them that school is important, and I talked to them, and they promised me that they’re going to do their homework and pay attention and all of that,” said Reyes, “and I really love doing this, because children are the future of the world.”

Wednesday’s distribution is one of many back-to-school activities with the goal of delivering a total of 6,000 backpacks to schools and summer camps in the City of Miami to help families in need.

