MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official.

Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner.

“It’s a date of family reunions and a dinner and all of that. Some of them, they don’t have the means to do it, and we’re making sure that we can help as many as we can,” said Reyes.

“It’s very hard nowadays with Thanksgiving coming up, and everything is so expensive. This helps a lot my mom,” said recipient Olga Gomez.

A thousand more bags are expected to be delivered before Thanksgiving for elderly, low-income people and in some schools to help families facing difficult economic times.

