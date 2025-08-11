MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami District 4 Commissioner Ralph Rosado distributed backpacks filled with school supplies for the kids at Henry Flagler Elementary on Monday morning.

Each bag contained notebooks, pencils, folders and other items to help students who struggle to afford them start the academic year on the right foot.

“Living in Miami can be very expensive. We’re taking all sorts of measures to try to bring down property taxes and save people money, but what we get to do today is offer them some essentials to get back to school,” said Rosado. “It’s a modest contribution, but it’s something that will hopefully help many families as school starts this week.”

About 800 students and their families were a part of the giveaway.

Students enrolled in Catholic schools will return to campus on Tuesday, while Miami-Dade County students will return on Thursday.

