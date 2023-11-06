MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami commissioner is not only facing re-election, he’s also facing a difficult diagnosis.

District 4 Commissioner Monolo Reyes confirmed on Monday a cancer diagnosis, which he received back in September.

Since then, the 79-year-old politician has been fulfilling his role from the comfort of his home.

In spite of the diagnosis, Reyes still plans on running for re-election and is staying hopeful, stating he’s “feeling good, strong, and much better.”

