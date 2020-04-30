Miami commissioner, local organizations donate masks to cancer center

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami commissioner teamed up with local organizations to donate protective gear to a cancer center.

Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes partnered with Florida Lumber and Farm Share to answer the call of crucial medical supplies needed at La Liga Contra el Cancer in Miami.

On Thursday, they donated 1,200 face masks, along with 125 boxes of snacks, for the patients and their children.

The center provides free chemotherapy to patients with the assistance of local physicians who volunteer their time.

