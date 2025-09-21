MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo has officially entered the city’s race for mayor.

According to The Miami Herald, the 70-year-old filed paperwork just a few hours before Saturday afternoon’s deadline, saying it is his last run for a public office.

Carollo was first elected to the Miami City Commission in 1979 at the age 24 and also later served two terms as mayor in the late 1990s.

The field now widens to 13 candidates. Carollo’s rivals include Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Former City Commissioner Ken Russell and Former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez.

The election is on Nov. 4.

